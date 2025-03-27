In his address to the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism, Philanthropist and President of WJC Israel Sylvan Adams pondered: "Why didn’t the Biden administration send a contingent of troops from the large American military base in Doha to arrest Hamas leaders Khaled Meshal and the late Ismail Haniyeh, considering that Hamas had murdered and kidnapped American citizens on Oct 7th? Don’t you think that this would have been a much better starting point for the negotiations for the release of our hostages?”