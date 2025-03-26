IDF: Following the fall of Sergeant Yosef Haim Tzvi Serlin, the Commanding Officer of the Intelligence Directorate Major General Shlomi Binder, appointed an external examination team led by Brigadier General R', the Commander of the Combat Methods and Innovation Brigade to review the incident.

Additionally, the Commanding Officer of the Ground Forces, Major General Nadav Lotan, has ordered the suspension of Krav Maga training until Sunday and until the completion of the inquiry on the incident.

The IDF expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family and will continue to support them.