The Portland Trail Blazers, the team of Israeli basketball player Deni Avdija, lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 122-111 on Tuesday night.

Avdija logged 37:44 minutes on the court and contributed 17 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists in the loss. The Cavaliers improved their record to 58-14, while the Trail Blazers fell to 32-41.