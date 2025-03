MK Yitzhak Pindrus spoke to Kol Barama radio and commented on the footage of Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf dancing to the tune of "We’ll die and not enlist".

"In an era where every move of a public figure is filmed, it’s a complex time that we need to get used to and know how to handle. Goldknopf did well to apologize. If I were in such a situation during this time of war, I would step aside—there are sensitivities to understand. In other times, I wouldn’t step aside," Pindrus said.