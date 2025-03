Last night (Monday), the IDF struck in the area of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, and eliminated Hassan Kamal Halawi, the commander of the anti-tank unit in Hezbollah’s 'southern front'.

During the war, Halawi was responsible for numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel. He facilitated the movement of operatives and the supply of weapons into southern Lebanon. In recent months, Halawi continued to engage in terrorist activity against Israeli civilians.