Senior Hamas official overseas Sami Abu Zuhri, said in an interview with Al Jazeera that the issue of disarming Hamas never came up at any point in negotiations and was not featured in any of the points in the negotiation documents.

Abu Zuhri said that Hamas kept with the ceasefire negotiations and his organization was respondent to all efforts and negotiations with the organization. The official emphasized that Hamas did not turn its back on the negations and that they have not been interrupted, especially on the part of the mediators Egypt and Qatar. He added that there are several proposals, not just one, and Hamas is examining, expressing its opinion, and commenting on them.