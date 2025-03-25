The Houthi rebels claimed on Monday night that they launched two ballistic missiles toward Israel. Their announcement follows the sirens that were sounded several hours earlier in central Israel, the Shfela, and the Jerusalem area.

The Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, stated that the target of the attack was Ben Gurion Airport, and that "the operation succeeded and achieved its goal." The IDF stated after the sires that one missile was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.