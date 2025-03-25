Several terrorists on Monday hurled rocks at Israeli citizens, damaging their vehicles near Susya, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

"Following this, a violent confrontation broke out, involving mutual rock-hurling between Palestinians and Israelis at the scene. IDF and Israeli Police forces arrived to disperse the confrontation, at this point, several terrorists began hurling rocks at the security forces," it said.

"In response, the forces apprehended three Palestinians suspected of hurling rocks at them, as well as an Israeli civilian involved in the violent confrontation. The detainees were taken for further questioning by the Israel Police. An Israeli citizen was injured in the incident and was evacuated to receive medical treatment. Contrary to claims, no Palestinian was apprehended from inside an ambulance."