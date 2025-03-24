Overnight, IDF, ISA, and Israel Police forces conducted counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria. During the activity, the forces apprehended 18 wanted suspects, including terrorists from the Jenin terrorist network.

Additionally, the security forces operated in Yata, where they confiscated explosive devices, munitions, and weapons.

The suspects and weapons were taken to the ISA and Israel Police's Samaria and Judea District for further treatment.

The security forces will continue to operate to thwart terrorism in Judea and Samaria to maintain the security of Israeli civilians.