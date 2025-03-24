Member of the Indiana State of Representatives, Craig Haggard, arrived this morning for a visit to the Binyamin Regional Council as a guest of the head of the council and chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Ganz. Ganz presented him with the development of communities in the area in recent years.

Haggard expressed support for the residents of Binyamin and Judea and Samaria and declared that he would promote a resolution in the Indiana House of Representatives calling for the use of the term "Judea and Samaria."

He added, "I don't understand how sovereignty hasn't been applied here yet, but I promise to support it always."