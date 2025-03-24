National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded furiously to the Israel Security Agency's (Shin Bet) dismissal of reports claiming it had launched an investigation against the police and against Ben Gvir on suspicion of subversion.

"Ronen Bar is a criminal and a liar who is now trying to deny his attempt to conspire against elected officials in a democratic state, even after the documents were exposed to the public. I won’t settle for his dismissal; he must face a criminal trial for attempting a coup and undermining democracy," Ben Gvir wrote in a post on X.