The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) on Sunday evening rejected a report claiming that an investigation is underway within the Shin Bet against the police and Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on suspicion of subversion.

"No Shin Bet investigation took place regarding this matter, either against the police or the political echelon, nor is such an investigation currently underway. The head of the Shin Bet spoke this evening with the Police Commissioner and clarified the matter to him. The two emphasized the importance of cooperation between the organizations for the sake of national security," a statement from the Shin Bet said.