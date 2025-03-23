Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf published another apology after he was documented dancing at a wedding to an anti-Zionist song.

"Following the condemnation I issued, my heart is with all those who were hurt, and rightly so. In the heat of the dancing and music, I did not set boundaries, and precisely as someone who helps reservists, cares deeply for the soldiers' safety, and prays for their success, I ask for forgiveness. I had an obligation to silence the orchestra on the spot, and that is how I will act in the future," Goldknopf wrote on his X account.