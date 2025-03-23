Following a situational assessment held by the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, and the Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, it has been determined that as of 18:00 today (Sunday), changes will be made to the Home Front Command's defensive guidelines.

As part of the changes, the areas of the communities near the Gaza Strip will change from Partial Activity to Full Activity with gathering restrictions.

The public is required to follow the guidelines published on the official Home Front Command channels. Full guidelines are available on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.