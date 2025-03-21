Knesset member Dan Illouz (Likud) posted a message to the public on Friday afternoon just before the start of the Sabbath (Shabbat), calling for calming the political mood and internalizing the lessons of October 7th.

"Let us take a deep breath, just before Shabbat begins," Illouz began. "Let us remember that while we are arguing here at home, our IDF soldiers are fighting over there — shoulder to shoulder, supporting the coalition and the opposition alike — against our real enemies."

He added that the government is acting out of public responsibility: "The government is not only entitled – it is obligated – to promote the policy for which it was elected. We must also do so out of civil responsibility, and for the sake of all citizens of Israel – even those who do not agree with us."

Illouz clarified that political debates in Israel are an inseparable part of a democracy, but that we must be careful not to create a destructive divide between us: "The arguments between us are important. They stem from our values. But we must not forget: these are arguments between brothers – brothers who are willing to sacrifice their lives for each other." Let us remember who we are. We refuse to return to the pre-October 7th social divide."