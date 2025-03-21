Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara warns Prime Minister Netanyahu that, according to the High Court's decision, it is forbidden to take any action that could harm the status of the current ISA head, Ronen Bar, including appointing a replacement or holding interviews for the position.

It was also reported that a legal examination will consider if the Prime Minister can deal with the issue, due to concerns of a conflict of interest deriving from the ISA investigations against elements close to him.