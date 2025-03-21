Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar-David commented on the High Court's decision on the Shin Bet chief and the government's conduct, stressing that "the State of Israel is a state of law and the government is not above the law."

Bar-David warned against the situation deteriorating into anarchy and clarified that "The government is not above the law. Not upholding a court ruling is a red line that must not be crossed." He said he was following the developments with concern and called on the government to "come to its senses and respect the court's decisions, as it expects citizens and organizations to do."