Shas issued a statement expressing full support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to fire Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

According to the statement, all Shas ministers supported the decision during the cabinet meeting, with the exception of Minister Ya'akov Margi, who was absent due to his father's memorial service, and Minister Michael Malchieli, who left a note in support. It was also reported that "any other statement does not represent the position of the movement."