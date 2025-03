Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the dismissal of Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar.

"In the midst of a war against all our enemies, the prime minister of October 7 is doing exactly what our enemies dream of—fighting the Shin Bet chief. After the disaster, he should have taken responsibility, resigned first, and demanded that all those responsible for the failure join him," Liberman said.