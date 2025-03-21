The Movement for Quality Government filed a petition with the Supreme Court against the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

"The decision to dismiss the Shin Bet chief is a dark moment in the history of Israeli democracy. This is a transparent attempt to sabotage the 'Qatar-Gate' investigation and prevent the truth from coming to light about the dangerous ties between the Prime Minister's Office and Qatar, the primary funder of Hamas. This move is designed to ensure Netanyahu's political survival at the expense of national security," the Movement stated.