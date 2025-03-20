A diplomatic source responded to Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) head Ronen Bar’s letter which was presented to the government ministers during a meeting on his dismissal.

“The Israeli government, which oversees the Shin Bet, has lost all trust in Ronen Bar, who clings to his post while cynically exploiting hostages' families and improperly using his role politically to fabricate baseless investigations."

"Ronen had the chance to resign honorably after his glaring failure on October 7, as the outgoing Chief of Staff did. But he chose not to attend the government meeting about his case, because he feared he would need to provide answers—especially to one question: Why, despite knowing of Hamas’ attack hours in advance, did he do nothing and not call the Prime Minister, which could have prevented the disaster? If Ronen Bar had performed his duties as fiercely as he clings to his chair, October 7 wouldn’t have happened,” the source said.