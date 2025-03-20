Over the past few hours, IDF troops began conducting ground activity in the area of "Shabura" in Rafah.

As part of the activity, the troops dismantled a number of terrorist infrastructure.

Simultaneously, IDF troops are continuing ground activity in northern and central Gaza.

The IDF stated that in recent months, Hamas terrorists exploited a site in northern Gaza—which previously served as the “Turkish” hospital—as a command and control center, from which they directed and carried out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

In response, IDF troops operated to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure at the site.

Furthermore, over the past few hours, the IAF has continued to target and dismantle terrorists and terrorist infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip.