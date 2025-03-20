Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman has confirmed that he would participate in the Israeli government conference on combating antisemitism in Jerusalem which is being boycotted by several prominent figures due to the scheduled presence of politicians considered to be "far-right."

"I will proudly attend and speak at this week’s conference in Jerusalem to address antisemitism, hosted by my friend, Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Amichai Chikli. All world leaders who support Israel and condemn antisemitism should be welcome at this gathering. Those refusing to attend because of ideological differences with some of the speakers on collateral issues do no service to the cause of combatting Jew-hatred," Friedman stated.