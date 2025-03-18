Egypt condemned the airstrikes that Israel launched in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning after Hamas refused to extend the ceasefire and hostage deal. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry wrote unsupported claims that the majority of the casualties of the attack were women and children.

"This constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement and represents a dangerous escalation that threatens to have severe consequences for the stability of the region," the Egyptians stated.

"Egypt reiterates its full rejection of Israel's aggression aimed at reintroducing tension to the region and undermining efforts to achieve de-escalation and restore stability. Egypt calls on the international community to intervene immediately to halt Israel's aggression on the Gaza Strip in order to prevent the region from falling back into a renewed cycle of violence and counter-violence. Egypt urges all parties to exercise restraint and allow mediators to resume their efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire," the Foreign Ministry added.