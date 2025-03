As the IDF resumes fighting in Gaza, the Israeli home front is preparing for the possibility of missile attacks by Gazan terror organizations and the Houthis in Yemen. Home Front Command public relations officer BG (Res.) Chilik Sofer told Ynet that "most of the country is not under restrictions, but every citizen must know how to go from 0 to 100, not only in the Gaza envelope. I recommend that everyone around the country prepare shelters. There is no way to know what the day may bring."