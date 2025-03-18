Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot condemned Israel's strikes on Gaza and called for the sides to implement the second phase of the ceasefire deal.

"The agreement between Israel and Hamas is clear: it provides for a ceasefire and the release of hostages. I denounce the new Israeli strikes and their heavy human toll, which threatens these objectives. The blocking of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians is a serious violation of international law. I call on the parties to implement the second phase of the agreement, which must pave the way for reconstruction and peace for all. The Arab countries, supported by the EU, have already proposed a plan to achieve this. Let's not go backward."