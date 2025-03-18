IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee published an urgent warning to residents of the Gaza Strip following the extensive strikes earlier this morning.

"The IDF has launched a massive offensive against terrorist organizations. These designated areas are considered dangerous combat zones! For your own safety, you must evacuate immediately to the known shelters in western Gaza City and those in Khan Yunis. Continuing to remain in the designated areas puts your life and the lives of your family members at risk."