The Hostages Families Forum attacked the decision to return to fighting and called on Israel to return to the ceasefire.

"The greatest fear of the families, the hostages, and the citizens of Israel has come true. The Israeli government chose to give up on the hostages. We are shocked, furious, and terrified by the intentional shattering of the process to return our loved ones from the terrible Hamas captivity. The return to fighting before returning the last hostage will cost 59 hostages who are still in Gaza and can be saved and returned," the forum stated.

According to the organization, "The Israeli government refused to announce the end of the war to implement the next stages of the deal and to return all of the hostages. The announcement that it returned to war to return the hostages is totally misleading, military pressure endangers hostages and soldiers."