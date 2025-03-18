Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman commented on Israel's resumption of fighting in Gaza.

"Gaza was given every opportunity to exchange hostages for peace. Israel agreed to lopsided exchange rates of anywhere from 30 -100 terrorists released for every Israeli hostage. But that wasn’t good enough for Hamas — it thought it could remain in power and continue to torture Jews for years to come. Well, the clock has struck midnight on Gaza, and Hamas is about to be sent to hell where it belongs."