Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have instructed the IDF to act forcefully against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement early Tuesday morning.

"This follows Hamas’ repeated refusal to release our hostages and its rejection of all proposals received from US President’s envoy Steve Witkoff and the mediators. At this moment, the IDF is attacking targets of the Hamas terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip, with the aim of achieving the war objectives as set by the political echelon, including the release of all our hostages—both the living and the fallen," the statement added.

"From now on, Israel will act against Hamas with increasing military force. The operational plan was presented last weekend by the IDF and approved by the political echelon."