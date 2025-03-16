Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded to the Prime Minister's announcement of his intention to dismiss ISA director Ronen Bar.

"Netanyahu is firing Ronen Bar only for one reason: the Qatar-Gate investigation. For a year and a half he saw no reason to fire him, but only when the investigation into Qatar's infiltration of Netanyahu's office and the money paid to his closest aides began, suddenly it was urgent to fire him."

"Ronen Bar has said many times that he will resign his post and take responsibility for his part in the October 7th massacre after the hostages are returned to their homes. He is the senior professional in the negotiations, and his dismissal at this time is irresponsible and a lack of commitment to the fate of the hostages."

"Yesh Atid will petition against this, whose obvious purpose is to sabotage a serious criminal investigation of the Prime Minister's office. Ronen Bar dedicated his life to the defense of Israel, and risked his life many times to protect the country and its citizens. The disgraceful way in which Netanyahu is trying to dismiss him attests to a loss of control and a moral collapse. Netanyahu once again put his personal interests above the good of the country and its security. No amount of smears and attempts to shift the blame for the debacle to the security establishment will help Netanyahu. He is the Prime Minister responsible for the massacre, and that is all that will be remembered of him."