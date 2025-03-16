Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to the Prime Minister's announcement of his intention to dismiss the head of the ISA.

"Better late than never. The replacement of the head of the ISA is a necessary and inevitable step. It would have been better had he taken genuine responsibility and resigned voluntarily more than a year ago, and spared the need for his dismissal. After such a major failure, responsibility demands that he vacate his position long ago. His clinging to the chair and the arguments advanced in public and in briefings are insolence, arrogance, and the very antithesis of democracy."

"Moreover, in recent months he has had fundamental differences with politicians, differences that will come to light in due course, another reason why he cannot remain in his post. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that the head of the ISA has many achievements, and alongside the criticism the people of Israel are grateful to him for decades of dedicated service for the security of the state."