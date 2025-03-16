Democrats Party leader Yair Golan criticized the move to dismiss ISA director Ronen Bar.

"The dismissal of the head of the ISA is a desperate attempt by a criminal defendant to be rid of one who is loyal to Israel and who is investigating Netanyahu and his close associates for serious and dark crimes and who is not willing to whitewash them."

"The more the investigations around him proliferate and reveal problematic connections, the more Netanyahu goes into a frenzy, lashes out, fires, threatens, and tries to destroy the gatekeepers."

"The dismissal of the head of the Shin Bet will not pass as if nothing had happened. There will be massive opposition, we will fight with all our might and we will not allow Netanyahu to turn Israel into a dictatorship of a corrupt man."