Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on Netanyahu's announcement that he would move to dismiss ISA director Ronen Bar

"I congratulate the Prime Minister on his decision to fire the head of the ISA. This is something I have been demanding for a long time, and better late than never. There is no place in a democratic state for bureaucrats who conduct a political counter-offensive against elected officials."

"The Right must learn from President Trump to eradicate the deep state, to conduct itself as a democracy, and to restore the public's trust in the security and judicial bodies of the State of Israel."