Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to respond to the bullet that hit the windshield of a car in Moshav Avivim and to convey a warning to the Lebanese government regarding the future.

"The claim that it was a stray bullet from a funeral of a Hezbollah terrorist in a nearby village is completely unacceptable. We will not allow a situation in which residents of the north are shot at for any reason whatsoever and will respond to any violation of the ceasefire. Any threat or harm to the security of the residents of the north will be met with a hard hand," Katz said.