The IDF Spokesperson Unit addressed the gunshots at Avivim in the upper Galilee and updated that "earlier today, a gunshot damage was identified on a parked vehicle in the area of Avivim. No injuries were reported. The shot most likely originated from Lebanese territory. IDF troops are scanning the area and the incident is under review."

The IDF clarified that "any fire toward Israel from Lebanese territory constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."