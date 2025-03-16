White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz told ABC News on Sunday that the US airstrikes on Saturday night in Yemen eliminated multiple leaders of the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist rebels.

"These were not kind of pinprick, back and forth -- what ultimately proved to be feckless attacks," Waltz said. "This was an overwhelming response that actually targeted multiple Houthi leaders and took them out. And the difference here is, one, going after the Houthi leadership, and two, holding Iran responsible."