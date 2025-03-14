A short while ago, a number of suspects were identified near the community of Harasha, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene and opened fire toward the suspects. The suspects fled the scene and the soldiers began conducting searches to locate them in the area. There is no concern of an infiltration into the community, it added.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)