The Home Front Command updated about a suspicion of a terrorist infiltration in the town of Harasha in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

The details are under investigation. Residents in the area were asked to immediately enter a protected space inside their homes, lock the door securely, avoid standing in front of the door or window, and refrain from movement or noise.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)