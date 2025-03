Former Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief and Minister Avi Dichter criticized the interview given by former Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman to Channel 12 News, which caused a firestorm.

"Unfortunately, Nadav spoke this evening like a politician from the job placement league. Simply embarrassing. The man comes from a political place and is heading to a political place. This was a political interview in every sense of the word," Dichter said.