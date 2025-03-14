Families of hostages on Thursday sent a letter US President Donald Trump, in which they stated that "a discussion is being held regarding the return of only three hostages, in exchange for a two-month ceasefire. Why only three? Why wait? A plan for the return of all hostages will come sooner or later—so why not now, before more hostages die?"

The families further claimed that "the government is abandoning the lives of our sons and daughters, out of a blind insistence on positions that have no connection to any security threat. This failure must stop now!"