Israeli Ambassador to the UN responded to the report released by the UN today accusing Israel of sexual violence and genocide in Gaza.

"This is another vile and distorted document from the UN, which continues to serve as a propaganda mouthpiece for terrorist organizations. While Israel is fighting against the savages who slaughtered, raped, and murdered thousands of innocent people on October 7th, the UN chooses to stand by the murderers again and again and spread despicable blood libels against the only democratic state in the Middle East," Danon stated

"This report is not even worth the paper it was printed on. Anyone who supported this false publication is complicit in whitewashing Hamas' war crimes and trampling on the truth. While Israel goes above and beyond to avoid harming innocent people, terrorists are barricading themselves in hospitals, using women and children as human shields, and abusing their own population. But the UN? The UN is busy looking for ways to blame Israel instead of facing reality. History will judge you," he said.