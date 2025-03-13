Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar will depart for Greece this morning (Thursday) to participate in a trilateral meeting of the "Hellenic Alliance" between Israel, Greece, and Cyprus. The trilateral relations between these countries serves as a diplomatic framework built on a regional strategic partnership centered around shared interests, including energy, economy, and national security.

Since its establishment in 2016, the alliance has functioned as a regional focal point, facilitating the expansion of strategic, diplomatic, and security ties beyond the bilateral frameworks between the countries.

The trilateral meeting will precede the upcoming summit of the three countries' prime ministers, which is set to take place in Israel toward the end of this month.

In addition to the trilateral meeting, during his visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs is expected to hold meetings with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as well as bilateral meetings with the Greek and Cypriot foreign ministers.

During his visit, Minister Sa'ar will also meet with the Jewish community of Athens and Greece.