Israeli basketball player Deni Avdija's team, the Portland Trail Blazers, lost to the New York Knicks in overtime on Wednesday night, by a final score of 114-113.

Avdija scored 27 points and added 15 rebounds and 5 assists. He hit a crucial bucket with 3.3 seconds left in overtime and added a free throw to put Portland up by one, but Mikal Bridges' three-point buzzer beater was the game winner for New York.