The Commander of the Shai District of the Israel Police conducted a situation assessment at the scene of the terror attack near Ariel, together with the district command, the Samaria precinct, and the Ariel police station.

An initial investigation revealed that gunfire was opened on an Israeli vehicle, resulting in a young man, approximately 20 years old, being moderately injured. Mobile patrol units, detectives, and other forces were dispatched to the scene of the attack to assist the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) in the pursuit of the assailant, who, as of this time, has not yet been located.