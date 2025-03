Three people were injured on Wednesday evening in an accident involving two vehicles on Highway 6 northbound, near the Nitzanei Oz interchange.

Magen David Adom teams provided initial medical treatment to three injured individuals, including a man approximately 30 years old who was seriously injured. Two additional injured individuals, also around 30 years old, sustained light injuries. They were evacuated for further medical treatment to Beilinson, Laniado, and Meir hospitals.