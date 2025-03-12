A poll published on Channel 13 News on Tuesday evening indicates that there is a tie between the coalition and the opposition, without the support of the Arab parties.

According to the data, if elections were to be held today, Likud would win 26 seats, the National Unity Party would win 18, Yisrael Beytenu 15, Yesh Atid 11, and the Democrats 11.

Shas would win 10 seats, United Torah Judaism 7, Otzma Yehudit 7, the Religious Zionist Party 5, Ra'am 5, and Hadash-Ta'al 5. The coalition bloc would secure 55 seats, the same as the opposition bloc, excluding Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am.