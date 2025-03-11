Earlier today (Tuesday), the IAF conducted a precise intelligence-based strike in the area of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, eliminating Hassan Abbas Ez-Eldin, the Head of Hezbollah’s Aerial Array in the "Bader" Regional Unit.

"Hassan Abbas was a significant source of knowledge in Hezbollah’s Aerial Array and led the rebuilding efforts of the unit, which was significantly damaged by IAF strikes during the war, including by advancing attempts made by the unit to rearm itself with new weapons that pose a direct threat to Israeli aircraft," the IDF stated.