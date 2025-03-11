The Hostages Families Forum wrote in a statement: "As negotiations continue for the release of our loved ones held captive in Gaza, we approach this moment with cautious hope. We are deeply grateful for President Trump and his administration’s relentless efforts, and we stand firmly behind the negotiation team in this critical process.

"We have heard firsthand accounts from recently released hostages about the horrific conditions those still in captivity endure. Their suffering is unimaginable. Every moment they remain in captivity is a moment too long.

"We call for an immediate and comprehensive deal to secure the release of all hostages and bring this war to an end. The recent return of deceased hostages—who had been alive and could have been saved—is a devastating reminder of the cost of inaction. Only a decisive agreement can secure the safe return of all hostages, both the living and the deceased.

"Without a deal, we risk sealing the fate of the 59 remaining hostages. Time is running out. We implore all parties to act with urgency, with courage, and with unwavering resolve."