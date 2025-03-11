The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a statement on Tuesday condemning Israel's decision to stop supplying electricity to Gaza's desalination plant in response to Hamas' refusal to extend the ceasefire and hostage agreement, calling the move 'collective punishment'

"The Kingdom reaffirms its absolute rejection of Israel's violations of international humanitarian law," the ministry stated.

It added: "The Kingdom emphasizes its call on the international community to take urgent actions to immediately and unconditionally restore electricity and ensure the flow of aid to Gaza. The Kingdom also renews its call to activate international accountability mechanisms for these blatant violations."